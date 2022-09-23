Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Thursday afternoon, abducted three police officers on duty at Wasinmi axis of Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State.

Led by one Inspector Oladipo Olayemi, the abducted policemen, serving at the Zone 2 Police Zonal headquarters at Onikan, Lagos State, were captured on the road by the abductors, who accosted them around 2:30pm on Thursday afternoon and were whisked away to an unknown destination.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the abducted police officers had arrived Ogun State for an investigation and properly booked their arrival at the Wasinmi Divisional Headquarters before proceeding for their place of primary assignment in the area when the incident happened.

A source disclosed to our correspondent that the commercial driver, who conveyed the three security operatives to their place of investigation, escaped by a whisker from the kidnappers and consequently reported the matter at the Wasinmi Police Station.

The development, however, compelled the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ewekoro to deploy operatives under him in search of their missing colleagues.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Command’s spokesman (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, however, said that only one policeman was abducted.

Disclosing that the Command has already deployed operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) on the trail of the kidnappers, Oyeyemi assured that the victims would be rescued unhurt.

“We are on the trail of the kidnappers. Do you think we are going to keep quiet? We will get them and rescue the victims unhurt,” the PPRO stated.