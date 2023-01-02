A former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, on Mondayk escaped death by the whiskers even four of his Police Escorts died when his convoy was attacked by gunmen.

Ohakim, who governed Imo State between 2007 and 2011, was attacked at Oriagu in the Ehime Mbano local government area of the State on Monday evening.

Ohakim, who escaped unhurt, had his backup vehicle bombed, leading to the death of the four policemen in his convoy.

Our Correspondent gathered that Ohakim was with two of his children and was returning from a visit when the gunmen struck.

A source close to the former governor disclosed that it took the bravery of his driver for him to escape the attack.

The source stressed, “His Excellency was the main target but his driver was smart enough to beat them because they were driving to block him.

“Disappointed that their main target had escaped, they blocked his backup vehicle and burnt it. The four policemen with him were burnt.”

Our correspondent gathered that a reinforcement came from Owerri, the State capital and escorted Ohakim to his house.

When contacted on phone, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Michael Abattam’s phone rang repeatedly without a response.