Gunmen have allegedly attacked a mosque in Maza-Kuka village in Mashegu local government area of Niger State, killing 18 worshipers.

It was gathered that the armed men invaded the village in large numbers and attacked the villagers, who were performing their early morning prayers.

Secretary to the Niger State government, Ahmed Ibrahim-Matane, confirmed the attack.

He said that 16 people were killed in the mosque while one other was killed at Kaboji village by the gunmen.

He said that the State Government has sent a team of military personnel to the forest to fish out bandits hiding there.

The chairman of Mashegu local government area, Alhassan Isa Maza-Kuka, also confirmed the incident, describing it as very devastating one.

He said that the attack was uncalled for especially as the people were in the mosque for prayers.

He disclosed one of the injured people was in a critical condition and has been referred to the Minna General Hospital for medical attention.