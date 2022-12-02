Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, have abducted Oba Clement Jimoh Olukotun, the Oloso of Oso, at Ajowa- Akoko, in Akoko North-West local government area of Ondo State.

The gunmen, who struck at about 10.15pm on Thursday night, forcefully entered the palace of the monarch and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

LEADERSHIP further gathered from a source that the gunmen shot sporadically and destroyed the monarch’s main door to gain access into his residential building before abducting him.

According to the source, when the hoodlums arrived the residence of the monarch, they knocked the door. Noticing that the occupants were not ready to yield to their request to willingly succumb, they shot at the main door and destroyed it completely in order to gain entry.

He added that the sound of the sporadic gunshots caused pandemonium in the border town, as none of the residents could come out from their houses on a rescue mission.

The source said, “When they came, they surrounded the building and started ordering the monarch and other occupants to open the door and surrender willingly, but nobody answered. At this point, they started shooting.

“They destroyed the main door and entered. They terrorised Kabiyesi and his family members before dragging him out and took him away. None of the family members had been contacted, but we knew they were kidnappers.”

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident, adding that operatives have been deployed to probe the attack.

Odunlami said, “it is true but the details of the incident is still not clear. However, Police from the Divisional Police headquarters at Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State have been deployed in the town to launch investigation into the incident.”