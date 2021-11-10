Some yet-to-be identified gunmen on Tuesday night ran amok as they stormed the Anara market in the Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State and gunned down four persons.

While three died immediately on the spot, the fourth person gave up the ghost at the hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen arrived the area in a Sienna car and opened fire on the people who were gathered at a food vendor’s place eating.

He said: “People were gathered at a canteen eating when they drove by, stopped and just shot directly at us. Some were locals like commercial motorcyclists, drivers, and other people. Three died immediately while the fourth died at the hospital where he was rushed to.”

According to him, there had been no incident to warrant any kind of reprisal, saying while everyone scampered for safety, the gunmen drove away without alighting from their vehicle.

He said the corpses were removed Wednesday morning. This is even as policemen have been deployed to the scene and have begun asking questions.