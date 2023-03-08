The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reversed itself, saying that there is no winner in the February 25 National Assembly elections in Doguwa and Tudunwada federal constituency of Kano State.

Professor Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, the Returning Officer for the election, announced the new development in the federal constituency on Wednesday.

LEADERSHIP reports that INEC had earlier announced Hon. Alhassan Doguwa, incumbent Member representing the federal constituency and Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, who contested on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, as winner of the election.

But, the electoral umpire, on Tuesday, removed Doguwa’s name from the list of Reps-elect, attributing the development to irregularities in the electoral exercise. The commission had said he was declared winner of the election by the Returning Officer under duress.

This followed the arrest of Doguwa in connection with the violence which broke out in the federal constituency during the collation of the election results, leading to the death of two persons when a secretariat of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was set ablaze allegedly on the order of the embattled lawmaker.

The Police arraigned the ranking lawmaker at a Magistrate’s Court in Kano, which remanded him in prison.

Doguwa was, however, granted a N500 million bail and barred from visiting the constituency for the next Saturday’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections.