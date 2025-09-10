The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially recognised Senator David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola as National Chairman and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), respectively.

INEC accorded the recognition in a notice posted on its social media handles on Wednesday.

According to the notice, the commission recognised Dr Ibrahim Mani as National Treasurer, Akibu Dalhatu as National Financial Secretary and Professor Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor as National Legal Adviser of the opposition party.

This has put to rest the leadership tussle in the party, following the resignation of the immediate-past National Chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu, and emergence of Mark as the new ADC helmsman.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Senator David Mark-led ADC has been adopted by the Opposition Coalition as the vehicle on which to contest the 2027 elections to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).