Four days to the Governorship and House of Assembly elections slated for next Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has directed the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) in charge of Sokoto State, Dr Nura Ali, to stay away from the commission.

Consequently, he been replaced with the Administrative Secretary of the Commission in the State, Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa, with immediate effect.

The development is contained in a letter addressed to the Commission’s headquarters in the State and signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, dated March 6, 2023.

According to the letter with reference No: INEC/SCE/442/V.II, “This is to inform you of the commission’s decision for you (Dr Nura Ali), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sokoto State, to stay away from the commission’s office in Sokoto State immediately until furthermore notice.

“The administrative secretary is directed to take full charge of INEC, Sokoto State office with immediate effect.”

Also, in a separate letter sighted by our correspondent, the commission directed the Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa, to take full charge of the commission in the state with immediate effect.

The separate letter which was signed by the same commission secretary, directed Hauwa to take full responsibility of all issues of administration and election pending when the commission directs otherwise.

The letter further directed her to liaise with the Supervisory National Commissioner, Professor Muhammad Sani Kaita, for further clarifications when necessary.

LEADERSHIP recalls that INEC had on Saturday announced that all negligent regular and adhoc staff of the Commission during the February 25 elections will be barred from the forthcoming March 11 elections nationwide.