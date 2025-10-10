Former President Goodluck Jonathan has agreed to meet with President Bola Tinubu as soon as possible over the detention and trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Advertisement

This was disclosed by activist Omoyele Sowore after meeting with former President Jonathan in Abuja on Friday.

Taking to his social media handles, Sowore said during the meeting, Jonathan agreed that there was an urgent and compelling need to address the Kanu matter decisively and justly.

Advertisement

He noted that former President Jonathan joins a growing list of Nigerians who have called for justice in Nnamdi Kanu’s case, a list that already includes former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Femi Falana, SAN, Senator Shehu Sani, and many others across political and regional divides.

Sowore wrote: “Earlier today in Abuja, I met with former President Goodluck Jonathan to discuss the continued incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“President Jonathan agreed that there is an urgent and compelling need to address this matter decisively and justly. I thank him sincerely for recognizing the importance of resolving Kanu’s case in the interest of peace, fairness, and national healing. Particularly assuring that he promised to meet Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss this issue as soon as possible.

“With this, former President Jonathan joins a growing list of Nigerians who have called for justice in Nnamdi Kanu’s case, a list that already includes ex Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Femi Falana SAN, Senator Shehu Sani, and many others across political and regional divides.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains in detention today because he took up the just cause of confronting the long-standing issue of marginalization in Nigeria. Like other ethnic and regional activists whose politically motivated cases have been withdrawn or dismissed, Nnamdi Kanu should also be released without further delay.

“I once again call on all political, cultural, ethnic, and religious leaders across Nigeria to join this noble cause. In particular, I invite my brothers and sisters from the South East Mr. Peter Obi, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, ALEX C OTTI, Francis Nwifuru, Peter Mbah, Hope Uzodinma, Obiageli Ezekwesili, John Mbata of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide as well as Nigerians of conscience everywhere, to lend their voices to the call for justice and freedom.

“Nnamdi Kanu should be set free.

And I remain firmly committed to peacefully mobilizing for justice and freedom in this matter.”