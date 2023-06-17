JUST-IN: Kaduna Assembly Member-elect Dies

The Member-elect for Chikun State constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Madami Garba Madami, is dead.

He died Saturday morning of an undisclosed illness at a Kaduna hospital.

Although the lawmaker-elect recieved his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the general election but he was unable to attend the inauguration of the State Assembly on June 13, 2023 due to the illness that eventually claimed his life.

Sympathizers, who visited his Barnawa family house, described his death as painful and unfortunate. They prayed God to repose his soul.

The late Madami was a one-time chairman of Chikun local government council and a former Commissioner in the State before contesting and defeating an incumbent lawmaker of the Chikun constituency in the March 18, 2023 State Assembly elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).