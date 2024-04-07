A member of the Kano State House of Assembly representing Shanono/Bagwai constituency, Alhaji Halilu Ibrahim Kundila, has passed on at the age of 59.

Kundila, elected on the platform of the opposition All Progressives Party (APC), died on Saturday night and was buried on Sunday morning in his hometown Kundila, in Shanono local government area of the State.

A source close to the family said the deceased died at his residence after a brief illness. He is survived by four wives and 17 children.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Jibrin Ismail Falgore, has condoled with the family of the deceased lawmaker and entire constituents of Shanono/Bagwai State constituency as well as the members of the Assembly for the irreplaceable loss, saying Kundila’s death came at a critical time when his constituents and the entire people of Kano State needed him most.

Spokesperson to the Speaker, Kamaludeen Sani Shawai, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Sunday quoted the Speaker as saying, “On this sad day, on behalf of my family and members of Kano State House of Assembly, I send our heartfelt condolences to the family of Hon. Halilu Kundila, member representing Shanono and Bagwai constituency and our deep sympathies are with the family.

“I pray to Allah to repose his soul, forgive his shortcomings, and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”