In order to prevent possible breakdown of law and order as a result of wild jubilation by members of the opposition Nigeria Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) over the victory of their candidate in the just-concluded governorship election in Kano State, the State government has imposed a dawn to dusk curfew.

LEADERSHIP reports that thousands of Kano residents took to the streets on Monday morning to jubilate over the victory of the NNPP candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida Gida.

Following tensions generated during the collation of election results of the governorship and State Assembly elections in the last 17 hours, the State government insisted on imposing the dawn to dusk curfew to control the wild jubilation.

Consequently, the State’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba, made the announcement in a statement issued Monday morning.

He said the decision was to prevent hoodlums from to causing chaos in the already tensed situation.

The commissioner called on people in the state to remain indoors as security agents would not spare anyone or group bent on causing trouble.

Meanwhile as at the time of filing this report. security operatives have taken over most of the streets and were seen chasing those who defied the order back to their respective homes pending the duration of the curfew.

Recall that in 2019 before the governorship election was declared inconclusive by INEC, many residents especially youths went out in wild jubilation to destroy public infrastructure.