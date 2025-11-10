Member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, has formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), two months after his expulsion from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Jibrin was expelled from the NNPP over anti-party activities and non-payment of membership dues.

His silence since then had fueled speculations about his next political move, particularly given his close ties to President Bola Tinubu.

Announcing his defection on Monday through his verified social media platforms, Jibrin said his supporters had unanimously resolved to leave the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya movement to join the APC and work for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“Today, in a show of solidarity, I was warmly received by thousands of my constituents in my hometown of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano. The gathering resolved to leave the NNPP/Kwankwasiyya, join the APC, and endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office,” Jibrin stated.

He added that about 2,000 Islamic clerics from his constituency offered special prayers for Tinubu, as well as for peace and development in Kiru/Bebeji, Kano State, and Nigeria at large.

In a video shared from the event, the fourth-term lawmaker told the crowd that he chose to move to the APC with his supporters to avoid what he described as the “mistake” of defecting alone in the past.

“I decided to bring this crowd to correct my earlier mistake. I don’t want anyone to say I don’t have supporters,” he declared.