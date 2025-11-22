The Kebbi State Government, through the Ministry of Higher Education, has directed the immediate closure of all government‑owned tertiary institutions across the state.

The directive was issued in a letter by Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero, dated November 22, 2025, and signed by University Registrar, Maimaro Alhaji Tilli.

Addressed to all staff and students, the notice titled “IMMEDIATE CLOSURE OF THE UNIVERSITY” read: “I’m directed by the Vice‑Chancellor to inform all staff and students that the university is hereby shut down until further notice. This takes immediate effect. All students (postgraduate, undergraduate, Diploma, Remedial and IJMB) are to leave the university campus within an hour from this notice.”

The letter warned that the university’s security division will forcibly remove any student found in hostels or other areas. It also instructed students residing off‑campus (Gidan Rami and others) to vacate their premises immediately to avoid confrontation with security personnel.

A similar directive, reference AACE/R/AD/14/VOL.1, dated November 22, 2025, was issued by Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu, signed by College Registrar Hussaini Samaila, notifying all concerned persons to leave the college premises at once.

The closure affects every Kebbi State‑owned tertiary institution, and on Friday, all boarding schools in the state were also ordered to shut down.

No further details on the reason for the closure were provided in the notices. Authorities were yet to comment on the duration of the shutdown or subsequent actions.