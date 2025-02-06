The kidnapped lawmaker representing Onitsha North State constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Justice Azuka, has been found dead.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the body of the Labour Party (LP) lawmaker kidnapped on Christmas Eve in 2024 at about 9pm at Ugwunakpamkpa, Inland Town, Onitsha, while he was returning home for the Christmas celebration, was discovered around the Second Niger Bridge.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Anambra State Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development to our Correspondent on Thursday.

“Our men are recovering the corpse now. And I think they should be on their way now bringing the corpse here (State Police Headquarters, Amawbia).

“We will break the news as soon as the corpse arrives here,” SP Ikenga told LEADERSHIP.

Asked to give details about how the corpse was found, the Police spokesman rather said: “I want my CP himself to speak on it. Just wait, he will brief the press on it.”

It would be recalled that the lawmaker’s vehicle in which he was kidnapped was earlier recovered somewhere at the popular Upper Iweka area of Onitsha a few days after he was abducted.