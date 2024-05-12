In a significant development, the Kogi State government has announced the

rescue of several students from Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, who were abducted last Thursday.

The exact number of students rescued remained, however, undisclosed by state government.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, revealed in a statement on Sunday that the operation was a

joint effort between local hunters and various security agencies.

“The students were rescued safely,” Fanwo confirmed, adding that the rescue team encountered the kidnappers in a “fierce shootout” which ended when the overpowered kidnappers fled with injuries.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi State, SP Williams Aya,

clarified to reporters via text message that 14 students were secured

during the operation.

Describing the ordeal, the Commissioner explained that the kidnappers abandoned the students amidst the chaos, who then scrambled to safety.

He noted, “The kidnappers succumbed to superior firepower and escaped

with gun wounds.”

The rescued students, along with other previously abducted individuals,

were promptly taken to a medical facility to receive the necessary care

following their traumatic experience.

He noted that in the course of the operation, a local hunter and a DSS operative sustained injuries. They are currently receiving medical treatment.

“We commend our local hunters and all the conventional security agents for

their bravery and gallantry. Of special commendation is the DSS for

acting on credible intelligence to coordinate a fearless confrontation

on the outlaws,” Fanwo stated.

He further praised the combined efforts of the security forces, emphasising that such actions reinforced Kogi State as a formidable environment for criminals.

“The security agencies have once again

demonstrated why Kogi State will remain an uncomfortable place for

bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements,” he asserted.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the abduction incident initially took place last

Thursday night as gunmen disrupted a study session, firing shots and

abducting an unspecified number of students who were preparing for their

upcoming examinations.

The government urged the public to report any individual found with

gunshot wounds to the authorities, aiding in the broader effort to track

down the remaining outlaws and ensure the safety of the community.

The students were reportedly in their classrooms, gearing up for the

first-semester examinations scheduled for the following Monday, when the

tragedy struck. An earlier statement by Fanwo on Friday had estimated

the number of missing students at nine.