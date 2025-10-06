Kwara United head coach, Tunde Sanni, has been sacked by the management of the club.

Sanni’s sack followed the team’s 1-0 home defeat to Abia Warriors in matchday7 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Sunday.

The sacked coach has been under pressure following Kwara United’s early exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Afonja Warriors lost 5-3 on aggregate to Asante Kotoko of Ghana in the first preliminary round to exit the CAF Confederation Cup.

Sanni’s assistant, Ashifat Suleiman, has been directed to take charge of the team pending the appointment of a substantive head coach.