JUST-IN: Maj Gen Lagbaja Assumes Office As 23rd Army Chief

The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has assumed office as the 23rd Army Chief with a pledge to discharge his responsibilities with fairness to all.

He received the baton from the 22nd Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya (rtd), during a ceremony at the Army Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Lagbaja was appointed Chief of Army Staff by President Bola Tinubu on Monday evening following sweeping change of the nation’s heads of security Services, which affected the erstwhile Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police.

Lagbaja, who promised to improve on the legacies of his predecessors of a proficient and professional Nigeria Army, said hardwork will be rewarded under his watch.

Earlier, the immediate-past Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yahaya said he was leaving the Nigeria Army better than he met it.