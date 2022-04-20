A prominent resident of Funtua town in Funtua local government area, Mallam Buhari Funtua, popularly known as ‘Buhari Michael’, has been killed on Tuesday night while engaging armed bandits at Low Cost Housing Estate in the neighbouring

Dutsen Reme area of Bakori LGA of Katsina State.

LEADERSHIP reports that until death, Mallam Buhari was the leader of the local vigilante group in the area. The terrorist attack happened around 11pm, according to locals, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on phone.

Recll that last Tuesday, bandits abducted a woman identified as Malama Badiyya Shamsu and her three children from the Jabiri Quarters of Funtua LGA.

The gunmen invaded the home of one Malam Shamsudeen Muhammad Kalgo at about around 1am and whisked away the woman and their children, Almustapha Shamsu, 12, Zainab, 9, and Halima Siyama Shamsu, 6.

Also, a newly elected councillor, Alhaji Nasiru Magaji, has been shot dead in Gozaki, Kafur local government area of the State.

Alhaji Magaji, who triumphed in the recent local government elections conducted in the state on April 11 to represent Gozaki ward in Kafur Local Government Council, was killed in the early hours of Wednesday by suspected bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hoodlums invaded the residence of the deceased around 12:30am during which they shot the victim, who was also popularly called ‘Nasiru B.S’.

Alhaji Magaji was rushed to the General Hospital in the neighbouring Malumfashi LGA of of State, where he was pronounced dead around 3am.

It was also reliably learnt that the assailants, numbering about 10, initially abducted two wives of the deceased councillor but later released them.

Katsina State has been in the grip of terrorists, locally known as bandits since the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari and despite being his home state.