The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the suspension of train operations on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor following Tuesday’s derailment.

NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa announced this while briefing Journalists in Abuja after the incident.

Opeifa stressed that services will remain suspended until the conclusion of investigations and assurance of safety, noting that refunds have been processed for all passengers affected by the disruption.

The Managing Director said technical teams from the Corporation, officials of the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and other relevant agencies were already at the scene to determine the cause of the derailment and ensure that preventive measures were put in place.

The NRC boss, who dismissed speculations that the trains were poorly maintained, said the corporation has consistently adhered to safety standards.