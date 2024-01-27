The winner of the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Kogi State, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo, has been sworn in as the 5th elected governor of the State.

The oath-taking rites, which held at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre in Lokoja, the State capital, was conducted by the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Joseph Josiah Majebi, with dignitaries from across Nigeria, including Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in attendance.

Ododo promised to be fair to all segments of the State as he will not be an ethnic governor but a governor of the whole of Kogi State.

Details Later…