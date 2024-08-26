Osun State government on Monday confirmed two cases of m-pox in Ilesa West local government area of the state and urged residents not to panic.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Barr. Jola Akintola who confirmed the cases, however, assured the public that the state government is actively managing the situation noting that m-pox is a preventable disease.

Akintola disclosed this in Osogbo at a meeting of the m-pox Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), saying, “We successfully managed COVID-19 and prevented a cholera outbreak.

“Now, with two confirmed m-pox cases, the EOC has been activated, and stakeholders will meet every Monday to strategise on preventing the spread of the virus.”

While commending Governor Ademola Adeleke for his proactive leadership and dedication to public health, the commissioner mentioned that during a recent visit to Abuja, he discussed the m-pox situation with the state Epidemiologist, who confirmed that Osun has only seen two cases in the last 34 weeks compared to hundreds in other states.

The state Epidemiologist, Dr. Omolola Adeagbo, while providing situation report on m-pox, revealed that a total of 47 suspected cases were recorded from EPI Week one to Week 34 across 13 local government areas of the state.

“All 47 samples were sent to the laboratory, with two confirmed cases, both involving male patients aged five and 25 from Ilesa West,” Dr. Adeagbo said.

She also outlined the actions taken in response to the disease to include the deployment of Rapid Response Team (RRT) members to the field, advocacy and sensitisation efforts in the Ogbon Alafia community and at the index cases’ residence, as well as community active case search and retroactive health facility search.

The epidemiologist added that the confirmed cases have been linked to the state hospital in Ilesa.