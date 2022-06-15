The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee to screen its vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

LEADERSHIP reports that former vice president Atiku Abubakar emerged the PDP presidential candidate after a keenly contested PDP presidential primary election election more than two weeks ago.

According to the national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, members of the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee were nominated by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

Ologunagba, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, explained that the NWC constituted the committee in line with the electoral guidelines of the main opposition party.

He added that the screening exercise would hold by 10am on Thursday, June 16, 2022 inside the NWC Hall at the Wadata Plaza national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

“Pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the Electoral Guidelines of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the nomination of the following Party members to serve on the Vice Presidential Candidate Screening Committee for the screening/verifying of the nominated Vice Presidential Candidate of our Party for the 2023 general elections,” he said.

The committee which is chaired by a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, has Dr Akilu Indabawa and Sunday Omobo as secretary and administrative secretary respectively.

Members include former governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, and Austin Opara.

Others are Professor Aisha Madawaki, Ayotunde George-Ologun, Chidiebelu Mofus, Fidelis Tapgun, Binta Bello, and Mutiat Adedoja.