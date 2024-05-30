Ad

After a manhunt spanning over a decade, Police operatives in Bauchi State have announced the arrest of the suspected killers of six National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Giade local government area of Bauchi State in 2011.

The Corps members were gruesomely murdered by the suspects during the 2011 post-election violence.

The suspects also allegedly killed a Police officer, Rifkatu Bappa, who was on counter duty at a Police Charge Room in Giade LGA of the State during the 2011 post-election violence.

Parading the suspects on Thursday at the State’s Police Command headquarters in Bauchi, the Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, said: “On 18th April 2011 between the hours of 1230h and 1300 hrs, a group of youth led by one Kabiru Musa a.k.a Dawa, stormed Giade Divisional Police Headquarters following the announcement of the 2011 presidential election result armed themselves with dangerous weapons which included a knife popularly called Barandami, cutlasses, sticks, petrol (PMS) and attacked F/No. 020827 W/PC. Rifkatu Bappa who was on counter duty at the charge room.

“As a result, she sustained various degrees of injuries and was immediately evacuated to FMC Azare and confirmed dead by a medical doctor.”

The names and details of the Corps members killed in the 2011 post-election violence were given as; Nkwazema Anslem with call-up Number: NYSC/OWP/2010/127350, state code; BA/10B/1160, state of origin – Imo State; Adewumi Seun Paul with call-up Number: NYSC/OOU/2010/155553, state code; BA/10B/1301, state of origin – Ekiti State; Okpokiri Obinna with call-up Number: NYSC/AUU/2010/180200, state code; BA/10C/0950, state of origin – Abia.

Other victims included Teidi Olawale Tosin with call-up Number: NYSC/ILR/2010/215976, state code; BA/10C/1220, state of origin – Kogi State; Adewei Elliot with call-up Number: NYSC/2011/0144144, state code; BA/11A/0274, state of origin – Bayelsa State, and Ukeoma Ikechukwu Chibuzor with call-up Number: NYSC/UNN/2011/077160, state code; BA/11A/1354, state of origin – Imo State.

“The above-mentioned corps members (May their soul rest in peace) tried to take to their heels while the said suspected killer (Dawa) alongside his syndicate run in pursue of the corps members to their various locations of refuge and gruesomely murdered them one after the other,” the CP said.

The Police Commissioner further explained that the syndicate also attacked and broke into shops of traders and carted away valuables, further causing a breakdown of law and order on the fateful day in Giade town, headquarters of Giade local government area of the state.

“Similarly, the said Dawa who was the Ringleader and his gang members used petrol (PMS) and set ablaze a motor vehicle, one Toyota Starlet belonging to Mr. Peter Okoye which was kept for safekeeping during the peak of the attack.

“In furtherance of this dastardly act, the said Dawa attacked one Bridget Peter Okeye, wife of Mr. Peter Okoye, cut-off her fingers,” he added.