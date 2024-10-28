The FCT Police Command has arrested the lawmaker representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alexander Ikwegh for allegedly assaulting a Bolt driver identified as Mr. Stephen Abuwatseya and making derogatory comment on the office of the Inspector General of Police.

A statement on Monday by the Spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh said the Command received a report at the Maitama Divisional Headquarters regarding an incident involving Mr. Abuwatseya and Hon. Alexander Ikwegh.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that Mr. Abuwatseya was delivering a package to Hon. Ikwegh when a dispute arose concerning the method of delivery. During this altercation, Mr. Abuwatseya was reportedly physically assaulted.

“The FCT Police Command expresses grave concern over Hon. Ikwegh’s dismissive attitude toward the office of the Inspector General of Police following the incident.

“After allegedly slapping the victim, he reportedly remarked with contempt, “You can go ahead and call the Inspector General of Police,” demonstrating a troubling disregard for the authority of law enforcement.

“Currently, the suspect is at the Maitama Police Station undergoing questioning,” the FCT police image maker said.

She added that the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has mandated a thorough investigation into the matter while assuring of the Command’s commitment to conducting an impartial investigation and ensuring justice in all cases.

Police said appropriate legal action will be taken upon completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Social media critic, Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan has stated that Abia State lawmaker who allegedly assaulted the Bolt driver is not a Senator and has no immunity.

VeryDarkMan stated this in a video he recorded with the driver and shared on his Instagram page on Monday.

“This is the bolt driver that was assaulted by that man claimed to be a senator. I just found out that that man is not a senator, he has no immunity,” VeryDarkMan said.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ikwechegh was filmed slapping the Bolt driver and threatened to make him ‘disappear’ during an altercation at his Abuja residence on Sunday.

The driver disclosed that the altercation began when he asked Ikwechegh to retrieve the item sent to him and make payment for delivery.

In the video shared by VeryDarkMan on Monday, the Bolt driver narrated that he was eventually arrested and taken to the Maitama Police Station where he was denied the right to receive calls.

He added that Police officers at the station accused him of going to fight a ‘senator’ in his home and that the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) at the division went away to speak with Ikwechegh on the phone.

He added that the IPO who went to Ikwechegh’s residence to interview the lawmaker only returned and started questioning him for making video recordings at the lawmaker’s home.

The driver also recounted that Ikwechegh later reported to the police station and started calling him names.

According to the driver, the Abia State lawmaker called him a common Bolt driver and poor man who had pride, “You are a common bolt driver, you are a poor man and you have pride.”

He further revealed that he was released on Monday, but his car was still in the custody of the police while Ikwechegh who assaulted him was walking free.