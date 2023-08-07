The Nasarawa Police Command has launched a manhunt for gunmen, who abducted the Chief of Gurku in Karu local government area of the State, HRH Jibril Mamman Waziri.

The gunmen suspected to be kidnapers also took the monarch’s wife, Hajiya Sa’adatu Waziri, during the incident, which happened at about 10pm.

The first-class traditional ruler resides in a mountainous area of Guruku, about 10 kilometres from Mararraba, a bustling town near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Residents said the assailants stormed the community at the time when many have gone to bed and made their way to the monarch’s residence from where they took him and his wife away.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Police Command said it has launched a manhunt for the assailants with a view to arresting them and rescuing the couple.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nansel Ramhan, disclosed this while confirming the incident to journalists on Monday morning in Lafia, the State capital.

According to him, the Command deployed its men to track down the abductors immediately it got wind of the development.

The PPRO said, “I wish to confirm that around 10pm of August 6 2023, a distress call was received by the Nasarawa State Police Command that the palace of the Chief of Gurku town located 10 kilometers away from Mararaba main town in a mountainous area, was invaded by men suspected to be kidnappers.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, deployed a combined team of police operatives in collaboration with vigilante groups to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the Chief and his wife were abducted to an unknown destination.

“The surrounding bushes and the mountains were combed but all efforts to get them proved abortive.

“The Commissioner of Police has further deployed additional men of the Tactical Teams; the Anti-kidnapping Unit, and officers from the Karu Area Command to the scene in order to rescue the Chief and his wife unhurt.”