Residents of Ibadan, Oyo State capital, took to the streets on Monday morning to protest against the escalating cost of food items and the biting economic hardship.

The protest march, staged in the Mokola area of Ibadan, witnessed a crowd of placard-carrying youths expressing their discontent.

Their chants resonated through the air as the protesters conveyed their frustration, with videos of the protests quickly gaining traction on social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), under the hashtag #Enoughisenough.

Some of the messages on the placards included demands such as ‘End food hike and inflation,’ ‘The poor is starving,’ and ‘Tinubu, don’t forget your promises,’ all reflecting the prevailing sentiments of the demonstrators.

Despite the peaceful nature of the rally, armed policemen were present at the protest scene. The presence of law enforcement agents comes in the wake of a warning earlier issued by the State Police Command on Sunday, emphasising a zero-tolerance approach towards any breach of peace during protests in the state.

The protest in Oyo State follows similar ones in Kano State, Niger State, and other parts of the country, all expressing dissatisfaction with the economic hardship linked to the removal of petrol subsidy, food inflation, and the high cost of living.

In response to mounting concerns, President Bola Tinubu recently took decisive action. During a meeting with governors in Abuja last week, President Tinubu ruled out the option of importing food items and refrained from establishing a price control board. However, in a bid to alleviate the rising cost of food, he ordered the release of grains from strategic reserves.

Despite these measures, many Nigerians continue to express dissatisfaction with the prevailing economic challenges, underscoring the urgency of addressing the root causes of the crisis.