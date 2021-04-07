By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The acting inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has said restoring internal security was a main challenge that can be surmounted.

The IGP, who stated this during the handing-over ceremony at the Force headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, said: “the task of restoring the primacy of the Nigeria police in the internal security architecture of the country is the main challenge ahead of us.

“It is, however, a task that I am convinced we can surmount if we resolve as a people to partner and present a common front against the subversive and criminal elements who are the common enemies of our nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While promising a better police force, the acting IGP also said: “I am mindful of the yearnings of Nigerians for a policing system that will not only assure them of their safety, but treat them with civility and hold their human rights sacred. I promise to provide the highest possible level of professional and responsive leadership to meet this deserved aspiration.

“However, I call on the citizens to change their mind sets and be prepared to work with us in the interest of community safety and national security.”

Speaking on his appointment, the IGP said: “Being appointed to head the largest police force in Africa both in terms of personnel profile and operational jurisdiction is to me, more than a fulfilment of destiny.

“It is a call to national duty, particularly, at this critical time that our nation is experiencing increasingly complex and pervasive security threats occasioned by terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, secessionist agitation and sundry highly organized crimes.

“Much as the challenge of leading the Force to address these threats in the shortest possible time frame, restore security order, and return our beloved nation to the path of national unity may appear daunting, I am inspired by the fact that from my extensive years of service, I can confidently say that the Nigeria police is endowed with some of the finest, courageous and patriotic officers who, undoubtedly, shall support me to advance the internal security vision of Mr. President.

“I am also encouraged by the fact that the outgoing inspector-general of police has laid a solid foundation and entrenched a culture of professional efficiency in the Force. These will stimulate me in my capacity as the new acting inspector-general of police, to strengthen our strategies and provide the requisite leadership that will change the narratives in relation to our operational approach to the current security threats.”