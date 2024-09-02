Suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Sunday attacked Mafa village in Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe State, killing yet-to-be-confirmed number of residents while also razing their houses, schools and shops.

One of the residents who craved anonymity told LEADERSHIP via telephone, that the terrorists stormed the community with weapons on about 100 motorcycles, killing many innocent people, and burnt down properties.

Another resident who escaped from the attack, Mallam Buba Adamu, added that the victims compromise the underage, youths and elderly people. “But for now, we don’t know exactly the number of people killed by the insurgents.”

According to him, the terrorists use rifles and RPGs during the attack in Mafa, “burning all the entire village,” adding, “Nothing is remaining. The village is now ashes. Nobody is in the village now, almost 80% of the villagers were killed including little children.”

Also, speaking to LEADERSHIP on phone, a community leader, Lawan Mai Bano said the fighters stormed Mafa ward on Sunday evening, recalling that suspected Boko Haram had since last week threatened to attack the village.

He corroborated that many people were killed, with an estimated over 1,000 houses razed aside from shops, while the terrorists also looted food, and “burnt down everything in the village.”

He added that the fighters opened fire indiscriminately and killed many people as some residents fled into the bush.

“Nobody remain in the village as I am talking to you now. Some people are missing, make have been killed and others fled into bush for safety.”

He called on the federal and state government to deploy more troops to the village to protect the lives of the citizens to avoid further incident.

Bano also disclosed that the attackers abducted many youths, before setting the houses on fire. “We don’t know number of the abduction for now.”

The spokesperson of the Yobe State Police Command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim confirmed the attack, saying a resident of the community, Babagana Goni reported that suspected Boko Haram fighters invaded Mafa village on Sunday evening.

Abdulkarim added that the attackers stormed the village around 4pm on Sunday, noting however that the number of people killed by the attackers is yet to be ascertained.

He added that, “I want to inform you that, for now our men and military personnel are deployed to the village to restore peace after the attack. We are working to get the full details,” Dungus said.