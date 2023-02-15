The Supreme Court of Nigeria has adjourned the suit on Naira Swap policy to February 22, to allow it consolidate all cases on the matter emanating from nine more States of the Federation seeking to be joined in the suit.

Nine more states have been joined as parties in the suit initially filed by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara State governments challenging the legality of the Naira swap policy of the federal government.

In a ruling on Wednesday, a seven-member panel, led by Justice John Okoro, the apex court joined the attorneys-general of Katsina, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Cross River and Sokoto States as co-plaintiffs, while the attorneys-general of Edo and Bayelsa States were joined as co-respondents.

The court has, however, fixed hearing of the case to February 22.

Consequently, the court ordered the original plaintiffs and the respondents, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice to amend the processes already filed to reflect the new parties.

