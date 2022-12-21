The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini, has resigned as Speaker of the House, citing personal reasons.

Consequently, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Alhaji Hamman Adama Abdulahi, who presided at Wednesday’s plenary and read Kunini’s resignation letter dated December 21, 2022, asked members to nominate a replacement.

The letter reads in part: “I write to convey my resignation as the Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly. My resignation is on personal grounds. I wish to thank the Honourable members for their support and cooperation while I served as the Speaker of this Honourable House.”

Kunini, who was elected Speaker of the House on the December 2, 2019 following the resignation of the then Speaker, Mr Abel Diah, was reputed to have brought unprecedented stability to the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mr John Bonzana Kizito representing Zing State constituency was nominated and consequently elected as the new Speaker of the House to replace Prof. Kunini.

Speaking shortly after taking his oath of office, Kizito appreciated members of the House for finding him worthy to lead them and promised to operate an open-door policy.

The new Speaker called on the members of the House to join him and feel free to approach him at any time to give him useful advice that will help move the Assembly forward.

Kizito was first elected as member representing Zing State constituency in 2007 and has remained on the seat since then, making him a four-time Member of the State House of Assembly.