President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of three qualified Nigerians to serve on the management team of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday night, the decision was in line with Tinubu’s determination to secure Nigeria’s socio-economic future by ensuring sustainable higher education and critical skill development for all Nigerian students and the youth.

The appointees are Akintunde Sawyerr as the pioneer Managing Director/CEO of the Fund, while Frederick Oluwafemi Akinfala and Mustapha Iyal are appointed as Executive Directors, (Finance and Administration), and (Operations), respectively.

“With the appointment of the management team, the President expects that the necessary apparatuses are expeditiously put in place for the effective take-off of this pivotal Fund for the immediate and lasting benefit of Nigerian students and families in all parts of the country,” Ngelale added.