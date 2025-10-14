Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the name of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan to the Senate for confirmation as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The nomination was conveyed in a formal letter addressed to the Senate and read on the floor during Tuesday’s plenary session by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

According to the President, the nomination was in line with the provisions of Section 154, Subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Professor Joash Amupitan, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),” the letter stated.

President Tinubu also enclosed the nominee’s curriculum vitae for the Senate’s review and urged the upper chamber to give the appointment its “usual expeditious consideration.” He concluded the letter by extending his highest regards to the Senate President.

Following the reading of the letter, Senator Akpabio referred the nomination to the Senate Committee of the Whole for consideration as soon as practicable.

Consequently, the Senate is expected to fix a date for Amupitan’s screening at the Committee of the Whose and subsequent confirmation or otherwise at the plenary.