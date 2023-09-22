The Plateau State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jos High Court complex has affirmed the election of Barr. Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected Governor of Plateau State and dismissed the petition filed by Dr. Nentawe Yilwada of the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that the APC governorship candidate had approached the Tribunal challenging the declaration of Mutfwang by INEC as Governor of Plateau State in thr March 18 governorship election.

He alledged that as at the time of the election, Mutfwang was not qualified to contest having not been validly nominated and sponsored by his party (PDP) as the party had no structure as at the time of the said election.

However, in its judgment on Friday, the Tribunal dismissed the petition of Nentawe for lacking in merit in it entirety.