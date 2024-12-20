No fewer than four persons lost their lives in Ore, Odigbo local government Area of Ondo State when they were crushed by a truck on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP learnt that among the victims were three police officers and a female suspect.

It was also gathered that the officers who lost their lives were part of the Monitoring Units of the State Police Command and they were said to have left Akure, the state capital, to make an arrest in the area.

An eyewitness, who narrated how the incident happened, told LEADERSHIP that the truck lost control while descending Ore Bridge, and rammed into a Police vehicle, killing the Policemen inside their own vehicle.

It was also gathered that the three policemen and a female suspect died on the spot while another police officer who was seriously injured was rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

When contacted, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident.

Odunlami-Omisanya disclosed that the Command has launched an investigation to unravel what led to the incident.