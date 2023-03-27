Unknown gunmen, on Monday, killed three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Imo State.

The incident, which occurred at EkeIsu market in Obiangwu Community, Ngor Okpala local government area of the State, has thrown the community into palpable tension and confusion.

A community source, who did not want to be mentioned, told our Correspondent that the slain Civil Defenders were attacked in the early hours of Monday.

He said that the NSCDC personnel were riding in a vehicle when they were ambushed and killed by their attackers.

According to him, security operatives had taken over the community and said to be arresting youths of the community.

He stressed that the lifeless bodies of the victims have been evacuated and taken to a nearby morgue.

The source added, “Three operatives of the NSCDC were killed this morning at EkeIsu market in Obiangwu Community in the Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State. They were ambushed while in their vehicle and their remains evacuated. As we speak, security personnel have taken over the community arresting youths.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident and stressed that security operatives had moved into the community to restore peace and normalcy.