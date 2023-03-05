The Village Head of Maigari in Rimin Gado local government area of Kano State, Alhaji Dahiru Abba, has been killed by unidentified gunmen.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Alhaji Sanusi Abbas, who is a relation to the deceased traditional ruler, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

According to him, the late Village Head was the biological father of the present chairman of Rimin Gado local government Council, Barrister Munir Dahiru Maigari.

“Late Maigari died after some unidentified gunmen stormed his residence in the early hours of Sunday, inflicted various degree of injuries on his body and later shot him dead,” the Permanent Secretary said.

He further noted that the funeral prayer for the deceased will be conducted on Sunday at his residence in Maigari village of Rimin Gado LGA.

“May his soul rest in Aljannatu Firdaus,” the Permanent Secretary added.

Efforts to hear from the Kano State Police Command proved abortive as at time of filing the report.