A woman, Bilikisu Kazeem, has died from bullet wounds sustained during a guel battle between Police operatives and kidnappers on Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Police spokesperson said as a result of the gun duel, nine out of 10 persons were rescued from the suspected kidnappers on the highway.

Recall that kidnappers had on Friday abducted travellers on the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, including the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Philip Aivoji.

According to SP Odutola, Police officers’ intervention had, however, led to the release of nine out of 10 kidnap victims while only the PDP chairman remained in captivity.

Speaking on casualties recorded, she said, “A White Mazda Bus registered as LSR 288 XE was slightly damaged, while Eunice Afolake Osalusi “f”, Erinfolami Samuel “m”, Obafemi Da Altantra “m” and Adeyinka Mathew sustained non-life threatening bullet injuries in their escape attempts, they are recuperating and stable in hospital.

“Sadly, one Bilikisu Kazeem “f” aged 37years, gave up the ghost before getting to the hospital. Her remains was immediately collected by her relatives who were conveying her to the hospital, declining any autopsy examination from the police.”

The Police Spokesman listed exhibits recovered from the scene to include “one AK47 Magazine containing 28 live ammunition believed to belong to the hoodlums, handsets, car key, were handed over to respective owners.”

She added that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations had mobilised Tactical Commanders on joint operations with other security agencies to ensure that the Lagos PDP chairman is rescued unhurt.