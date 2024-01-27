A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Mohammed Agwai Mohammed, has called on the people he described as “detractors” of the President Bola Tinubu administration and members of his kitchen cabinet, especially his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to allow the government concentrate on transforming the nation positively.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Friday, Mr. Mohammed, who is popularly known by the traditional title of Shettiman Keffi, gave this advice while querying the pull-him-down syndrome being exhibited by some Nigerians against the President’s Chief of Staff.

He stressed that the former Speaker of the House of Representatives deserved support and not the regular attacks and criticism based on spurious and unsubstantiated allegations against him in sections of the media.

He said, “The task before the President is enormous and requires decent and committed Nigerians such as Gbajabiamila among other highly talented Nigerians assembled to help change the fortunes of the nation for the good of all.

“In less than six months of the Tinubu administration, the nation is already witnessing changes as a result of friendly and well-conceived policy thrust fashioned by the present administration.”

Mohammed said further that, “Those who never meant well for President Tinubu and his cabinet, especially the person of the Chief of Staff should have a rethink and allow peace to reign. We need the likes of Gbajabiamila who have good intentions to contribute positively to change the narrative and provide for Nigerians who have long been subjected to suffering, poverty and hunger over the years, to benefit from the Tinubu administration.”

The Keffi-based politician pointed out that President Tinubu was in a hurry to do things differently and needed the support of everybody to achieve the set goal of this administration.

“We are in the era where the President will always want things done rightly. So, it behoves on all of us irrespective of religion, ethnic and political inclinations to key into the leadership direction by ensuring that we jointly support the administration in all ways possible,” he advised.

He noted that the Chief of Staff to the President has proven his mettle as a leader of men and resources even as he admonished his detractors to desist from making unproven allegations.

He asked, “Where were those criticising the Chief of Staff when he held down the National Assembly for Tinubu even before he became President?”

He called on peddlers of rumours against Gbajabiamila to rise above destructive criticisms and forge a common front for good governance in the country even as he expressed hope that Nigeria, under the leadership of President Tinubu, will witness better days.

He also encouraged the government to stay focused, urging public office holders to be resolute in their quest to provide the desired dividends of democracy to the people.