African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential aspirant, Dumebi Kachikwu, has been tipped to beat the odds to win the party’s presidential primary election, scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Many in the party believed that the media mogul, who threw his hat into the ring, is ahead of other aspirants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dumebi Kachikwu is the best person to represent African Democratic Congress. He is the only aspirant fit for the job of leading the African Democratic Congress party,” a source said.

Kachikwu was on Tuesday tipped to win the party’s presidential primary election.

He had on Tuesday night in Abeokuta also assured that his party would carry out a credible primary election.

Kachikwu told supporters that with the high quality of aspirants in the party, there would be no room for rigging or imposition.

He said that he had the capacity and experience to take Nigeria from its current state of strife, unemployment, and insecurity to greatness.

The presidential hopeful expressed optimism that he would emerge as the presidential candidate in the June 8 primary election and win the general election come 2023.

According to him, “we will not lose; ADC will win and form the government at the center after the elections.”