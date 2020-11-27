BY ABUBAKAR SADEEQ, ZARIA

Kaduna Maternal Accountability Mechanism, (KADMAM) has decried shortfall in the provision of Personal Protective Equipments to Primary Health Centres in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in Kaduna state.

In its Rapid Assessment Response Report from July-September 2020, the organization noted that almost 50 percent of the facilities have inadequate PPEs while 30 percent of the PHCs virtually have none at all.

“The Primary Health Centres being the first line of support in communities are relatively informed on Covid-19 health protocol.

“However, there is shortfall in provision with PPEs.” The Assessment indicated.

It therefore recommended the need for the provision of sufficient Personal Protective Equipments to the health facilities, “as some of them are receiving gloves and masks in pieces.”

KADMAM also suggested proper monitoring mechanism to be put in place to ensure effective distribution and utilization of the equipments where available.

On the 255 PHCs rebuilt by the Kaduna state government, the organization called for immediate facility upgrade to provide sufficient space for smooth operations, pointing out that most of the offices are used for multiple functions simultaneously.

Reporting on the security architecture of the health centres, the assessment indicated that 30 percent of the PHCs that have Security personnel complains of inconsistency and poor capacity to protect the facilities against vandals.

While commenting on Secondary and Tertiary health facilities in the state, KADMAM observed that most of them are ready but however the Isolation centres have recorded only but a few covid-19 critical cases to test it’s capability.

It further assessed that while most of the testing facilities cannot collect covid-19 samples, however those with the capacity has a near 100 percent result in comparison to other facilities in terms of samples collected.

“Only one facility was reported to have non functional laboratory as at the time of this survey.

“To understand government’s readiness and challenges in this sector, Partnership to Engage Reform and Learn,PERL,and the new Lafiya Project collaborates to support KADMAM as well as the Media, Civil Society Organizations and relevant stakeholders to monitor 30 Secondary and 66 Primary Health Care Facilities to ascertain the level of impact financially and resource-wise in response to Covid-19 in kaduna State.” It concluded.