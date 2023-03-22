The Kaduna State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Isa Mohammed Ashiru has said the declared results of the governorship election does not reflect the wishes of the people.

He stated this while expressing gratitude to individuals and groups who sacrificed their time and resources during the electoral processes in the state.

This comes as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Senator Caleb Zagi has accepted the election outcome and congratulated the governor-elect Senator Uba Sami.

According to Rt. Hon. Ashiru who came second at the polls in a statement issued by the campaign media director, Mr Reuben Buhari, “people who believed in the vision my party and I stood for showed exemplary dedication, sacrifice, and commitment to our project. Despite challenges that include fuel and cash scarcity, insecurity, and threat, people still braved the odds to go and vote. And while the announcement of the result went through several postponements, they patiently and peacefully waited. I remain grateful for such commendable passion and support, especially the insight and guidance provided to me.”

He further called on all supporters of the PDP and those who desire genuine leadership in Kaduna State to remain calm and peaceful.

He however said, “x-raying the entire electoral process, including the announced result which totally didn’t reflect the wish of majority of Kaduna voters,” would form the basis for future actions that could be taken by him and the party.

On his part, the guber candidate of ADC Senator Zagi expressed satisfaction with the outcome of election,describing the process as transparent, free and credible while also congratulating the Governor-Elect,Senator Sani and his running mate and the serving Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe over their victory at the polls.

In a statement personally signed by the ADC Gubernatorial candidate, Senator Zagi said, the emergence of the two astute leaders with remarkable track records would indeed usher in more golden windows of opportunities towards the socioeconomic and political prosperity in Kaduna state.

He therefore enjoined other candidates of the various political parties that contested the March 18th gubernatorial election in Kaduna state to demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship by accepting the outcome of the election and join hands with the Governor-Elect,Senator Uba Sani for the Restoration of peace, unity and societal development.

The ADC Gubernatorial candidate further appealed to the good people of Kaduna to embrace peace and eschew politics of bitterness, adding that Senator Uba Sani possess the capacity and passion for a better Kaduna state.

According to the ADC Gubernatorial candidate, Senator Uba Sani is a tested and trusted leader with the ability to connect Kaduna state with the outside world for rapid development, stressing that all hands must be on deck to support the vision and mission of the in- coming administration in Kaduna state.