Kaduna State government has flagged off the distribution of palliatives to 289,375 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in 551 communities across 12 local government areas affected by banditry.

The executive secretary of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), Dr. Usman Hayatu Mazadu, who disclosed the figure at the flag-off of palliative distribution at Maraban Kajuru, said the figures were not just numbers, but statistics “that represent lives, dreams, and the enduring spirit of our people.”

Mazadu said, “In Chikun, we have 134 affected communities and 26,345 displaced individuals. In Birnin Gwari, 84 affected communities and 70,893 displaced, and in numerous other communities across 12 other local governments.”

He added that, “Ladies and gentlemen, at this juncture, let us take a moment to reflect on the numbers that have brought us to these crossroads: 551 affected communities. 289,375 displaced persons are recorded across 12 local government areas.

“In the few coming weeks, we shall on behalf of His Excellency extend this distribution to all the affected communities in the 12 LGAs identified.”

Flagging-off the distribution, the deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, who was represented by her chief of staff, Barrister James Kanyip said the Governor Uba Sani-led administration would not rest until the threat of banditry is eradicated.

The deputy governor said Governor Sani understands the pains and sufferings that have been caused by these unfortunate events of insecurity, and he is committed to providing aid, succour, and support to those that have been affected.