Following the attack on the campaign rally organised by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna on Monday, the Kaduna State Peace Commission has warned political parties and supporters against thuggery and disturbance of public peace.

In a statement issued by the Executive Vice Chairman of the State Peace Commission, Saleh B. Momale, while appreciating the proactive response by security agencies in immediately halting the development, urged the agencies to be extra vigilant in monitoring campaign processes and preventing the occurrence of clashes.

The Commission assured the residents of the State of its commitment to continue working with stakeholders in ensuring peaceful campaigns and

elections in all parts of the State.

The statement said: “The Kaduna Peace Commission notes with dismay, acts of aggression reported at the Kaduna Township Stadium during the political rally organized by one of the political parties, today, Monday, 17th October, 2022.

“The Commission also notes the negative reportage, deliberate distortion of facts and inciting discussions on the social media relating to the sad event.

“The probable aim was to escalate the mild event that was immediately stopped due to the intervention of the security agencies and peace-loving citizens of the State.

“The Commission strongly cautions political parties, candidates, 3 supporters and the teeming youths in Kaduna State against all acts of provocation, thuggery, arson, destruction of properties and disturbance of public peace.”