Four of the five kingmakers of Zazzau Emirate Council have been queried for failure to attend coronation meeting summoned by the Kaduna State commissioner for Local Government in his office.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the meeting was in preparation for the presentation the of staff of office to the new Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the 19th Emir of Zazzau which was held on November 9, this year.

Those alleged to have been queried were the Wazirin Zazzau, Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu; Limamin Kona ,Alhaji Sani Aliyu; Limamin Zazzau, Alhaji Dalhat Kasimu; and Makama Karami of Zazzau, Alhaji Mahmoud Abbas.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP Friday however, could not confirm whether the Fagachin Zazzau who is the fifth among the kingmakers was also served with the query letter or not.

The query titled: “Refusal to attend meeting convened by Ministry for Local Government Affairs with Reference number MLGCA/36/Vol:Vi/1059 was dated October 30th 2020 and signed by Musa Adamu, permanent secretary, Kaduna State Ministry for Local Government Affairs on behalf of the commissioner.

The query reads in part: “You may recall that on Friday, October 30, 2020, you were invited to attend a meeting convened by the Honourable commissioner for Local Government Affairs in his office but you failed/neglected/refused to attend.

“In the light of the above, you are hereby given 48 hours to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against you.”

LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that there was alleged fracas in the Emirate Council over the selection process of the New Zazzau Emir as most of the kingmakers were said not to have voted for the new monarch.