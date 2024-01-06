Submissions to the 2024 and 7th edition of the Kaduna International Film Festival (KADIFF) closes today, January 6.

KADIFFF opened calls for submissions last year in several film categories including Feature, Shorts, Student, Animation, Documentary, Experimental and Indigenous.

Similarly, the festival has announced zonal and international coordinators for the 2024 edition, approved by the vice chairman, Nigeria Film Festivals Association and founder, KADIFF, Audu Kashim Israel.

They include, Ty Shaba, Fatima S.U Garba, Abubakar B. Abdulkareem, Maikudi Umar and Kamal Abdullahi as zonal coordinators for northwest; Engineer Zaynab J.B Switch, Comrade Umar Ali Yakubu, Emmanuel Eyaba DGN, and Alhaji Sani Mu’azu as zonal coordinators north central; Arebi Jajere (zonal coordinator, northeast), Stanley Kingsley Amadi (zonal coordinator, southeast), Sele O. Selo (zonal coordinator, south south), and Teco Benson and Bukola Thomas (zonal coordinator, Southwest).

International coordinators consist of: Amir Ramses (Egypt), Aubrey Silinyana (South Africa), Ashiraf Mulima (Uganda), Princess Faridah Ndausi (Uganda), and Anna Deluche (France).

Audu , who noted that the coordinators were diligently selected based on their contributions to the film and creative industries in Africa and the globe, urged them to deploy their wealth of experience in hosting one of the big film festivals in Africa.

The Kaduna International Film Festival 2024, will hold August 27 – 31, with the theme: Cinema and Cultural Exchange.