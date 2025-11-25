Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said that the security situation in Kaduna State has improved significantly because authorities are beginning to apply elements of the non-violent, negotiation-driven strategy he has long advocated in tackling banditry.

Advertisement

According to him, Kaduna is now “90 percent better” after adopting what he describes as his peace-focused approach.

Gumi made the claim on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, where he reacted to national security concerns and recent genocide allegations in Nigeria.

Advertisement

He insisted that his long-standing position on achieving peace without bloodshed is gradually gaining recognition among government officials, with tangible results emerging in states willing to explore alternatives to military confrontation.

“Everybody in Nigeria is a person of interest,” he said, emphasising that inclusive engagement is essential to peacebuilding.

“My stand on issues should be of interest to anyone who wants peace to reign in Nigeria. My mission is a way we can get peace without bloodshed and I think many people understand it now. Some governments are even implementing it and they are getting results.”

According to the cleric, Kaduna is one of the states where the shift in approach is beginning to yield measurable improvements.

“In Kaduna now, in the issue of banditry, people are getting better — 90% now. Kaduna State is good,” he said, noting that the reduction in attacks, kidnappings and rural disruptions reinforces his argument that dialogue and negotiation methods can deliver sustainable peace.

Sheikh Gumi has, for years, maintained that negotiation, rehabilitation and reintegration are more effective in addressing banditry than purely military actions.

He has repeatedly entered forests, met directly with armed bandit leaders, and urged the government to embrace structured dialogue. His argument is that many of the armed groups are products of neglect, poverty, and cycles of revenge, and that addressing these roots is essential for lasting peace.