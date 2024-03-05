The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday said it was partnering with global tech giants like Google and Huawei to offer skills in artificial intelligence (AI) towards empowering about five thousand women across the state.

Governor Uba Sani stated this when he declared open the third Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Summit held in Kaduna.

Governor Sani disclosed the commitment of his administration towards harnessing the power of digital technology to drive economic growth, improve governance and enhance the quality of life of its citizens.

Sani noted, that with the rapid advancement of technology in the field of artificial intelligence and robotics, his government does not want its citizens to be left behind.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, stated that societies that neglect artificial intelligence and robotics will be left behind.

“AI and robotics have become an unstoppable hurricane. It is safer to flow with it. We are partnering with global tech giants such as Google and Huawei to advance our technological capabilities.

“Through the partnership with Google, for instance, we are providing AI skills specifically targeted at empowering 5000 women in the State” the Governor said.

He further revealed that Kaduna State has launched initiatives to foster innovation and technological advancement within the state which included the establishment of the Kaduna Technology City, among others.

The governor added that the state is also investing in fibre optics infrastructure, and data centres

“We are proud to support the burgeoning youth-run private innovation hubs springing up all around the state. These hubs serve as vibrant ecosystems for creativity, collaboration, and entrepreneurship, and we are committed to providing them with the necessary resources and support to thrive,” Sani said.

Also speaking, President, Nigeria Computer Society, Dr. Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu, said the adoption of AI and Robotics holds immense potential to streamline government processes, enhance service delivery, and drive productivity and competitiveness across sectors.