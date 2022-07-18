Niger State government has taken steps in ensuring safe release of the wife and five children of the Former governor of Kano State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) eneral Idris Garba who were involved in the Abuja-Kaduna Terrorists Train attack.

During the train attack the sons Abubakar and Ibrahim Idris Garba, his wife, Maryam Bobbo, as well as three daughters – Fatima, Imran and Zainab, were abducted

The secretary to Niger State government Ahmed Ibrahim Matane led the delegation of Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello to the former Governor of Benue and Kano States, Wazirin Lapai and chairman, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai Governing Council, Gen. Idris Garba at the weekend.

While describing as unfortunate the incident and the continue stay of 6 members of his family in Terrorists captivity , he said the Abuja -Kaduna train attack by them marks another sad moment in the fight against terrorism .

He appealed to the families of Wazirin Lapai and other families whose loved one were abducted to have confidence in the ability of Government to do all that is needed to be done in rescuing their dear ones.

He told the chairman, IBBU, Lapai Governing Council that he was in his house on behalf of the people and Government of Niger State saying that his administration is leaving no stone unturned in arresting the security situation in the State.

Matane stressed that “he (governor) has directed all security agencies for the speedy rescue of the kidnapped persons and will by God’s grace be rescued”.

He explained further that ” we are a responsible Government and we shall expedite action in ensuring the safety of all the citizens at all times” and warned those engaging in the nefarious activities that government would not condone any act of sabotage or indiscriminate abuse of privilege to jeopardize the fragile security situation in the state.

All members of the family who responded told the delegation, the agonizing incident that has caused them sleepless nights and urged the state government to do everything possible to rescue the kidnapped victims.

BY ABU NMODU, Minna

