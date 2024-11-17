Peter Eze, a senior aide to Abia North Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, and his bride, former Miss Iruoma Ezeugo, celebrated their fairytale wedding in Abuja with glamour and star-studded elegance, after months of meticulous planning and anticipation.

Their long-awaited fairytale wedding themed #BecomingtheEzes wedding saw the gathering of societal heavyweights and prominent figures, including Orji Uzor Kalu, E-Money, Obi Cubana, Kenneth Ifekudu (Agbalanze), Ifeanyi Odi (Anyichuks), Senator Dino Melaye, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, Senator Osita Izunaso, Okey Ezea, Ferotex, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Chris Uche, SAN, Igwe Ogadagidi, and many other prominent Nigerians.

Following the success of the couple’s breathtaking proposal and stunning traditional and civil wedding ceremonies held in February, April, and September respectively, guests eagerly awaited their white wedding.

They had to endure a five-month wait, which finally ended on October 19, and it was well worth it, as every detail of the celebration exuded the grandeur befitting an award-winning Master’s graduate of the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) Beijing and loyal aide of Senator Kalu—a Forbes-rated billionaire, former governor of Abia State, and current Senator of the Federal Republic.

In keeping with their strong spiritual foundation, Peter and his charming medical doctor by training bride held their wedding ceremony at the Church of the Assumption Catholic Church in Asokoro, Abuja. From the morning of the wedding, it was clear that Abuja’s residents were in for a spectacular event.

Peter, Iruoma, and their lively entourage travelled in a Rolls Royce-led convoy to the church, where the couple exchanged their marital vows under the spiritual guidance of Reverend Father Stephen Omale.

To the admiration of the congregation, Peter and his lovely bride were pronounced husband and wife in the presence of distinguished witnesses, including Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and his wife, Mrs. Ifunanya Kalu, as well as Ambassador Elijah and Mrs. Udo Onyeagba.

Following the church ceremony, an unforgettable reception took place at the beautifully decorated BMO Events Center in Wuse, creating a memorable experience for all in attendance.

Driven in a White Rolls Royce and convoy of black SUVs, the lovebirds, alongside their groomsmen and bridesmaids, proceeded to the event center where a grand reception awaited them, as planned by the top-rated event management company ‘Event by Ineez’.

A spectacular aspect of the wedding was the three sets of groomsmen who appeared separately in their black suits, dapper Black and White “Agbada,” and lined up side by side to welcome the couple to the magnificent stage that was already set for them.

The atmosphere was set for the arrival of the perfect pair, with dignitaries already seated while savouring the sounds provided by prolific DJ Ojay, blended with mouthwatering dishes made by excellent catering services and two other caterers. Rib-cracking jokes were delivered by the MC, popular comedian Sarkin Dariya, setting the tone for a perfect day of celebration.

Everyone could notice the love chemistry between the two lovebirds as they made their entry into the venue dressed in their respective classic white tuxedo suits with black pants and gorgeous white bridal dress.

Heads spun as Peter and his adorable bride Iruoma danced through the aisle created by the groomsmen to the stage, setting the tone for the beginning of the event.

The opening prayer was said, followed by an inspiring and heartwarming address by the chairman of the occasion, Chief Kenneth Ifekudu, who showered eulogies and prayers on the heavenly-made pair.

Ifekudu, popularly known as Agbalanze, said, “My heart is full of joy with this couple. I pray that they give birth to children and grandchildren. This is the beginning of God’s blessings upon their lives.”

Cutting the cake followed immediately, with a toast led by Senator Dino Melaye, after which the couple took to the dance floor.

The affluence of the wedding came into play as the pair were showered with bundles of cash by E-Money, OUK, Agbalanze, Obi Cubana, Ifeanyi Odi, Dino Melaye, Ferotex, Don Chris, and many others, numerous to mention, while maintaining the strict guidelines of the EFCC money spraying policy.

Games were played in which the couple displayed an interesting understanding of each other, just as drinks flowed to the satisfaction of everyone. Their wedding was an absolute blast as the after-party commenced to the wild jubilation of everyone, knowing that every moment was as magical as they envisioned.